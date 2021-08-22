‘A news lover’s paradise’: Library expands digital newsstand offerings

PressReader, an all-you-can-read digital platform of more than 7,500 newspapers and magazines, is available free to all Sussex County Library System cardholders.

“PressReader is a news lover’s paradise,” said library director Will Porter. “You can browse hundreds of daily newspapers from all over the U.S., plus international publications as well. There are popular magazines too, like Rolling Stone, Vogue and Reader’s Digest; and interest-specific titles like Android Advisor and Auto Express.”

Read content instantly or download it for later. View full digital publications (like paging through a magazine) or use the text-view interface to optimize page views for mobile browsing. Sort publications by country of origin, language and category to streamline browsing. Use topic searches to narrow your results. Create a home feed, “subscribe” to your favorite publications and never miss an issue.

“There’s so much to look through,” said Porter. “PressReader even has its own YouTube channel with tutorials to help you customize the site.”

To get started, go to sussexcountylibrary.org/digital-magazines/#PressReader and follow the instructions for access through your internet browser, or follow the links to the appropriate app store to use PressReader on your smart device. Users will need the barcode from the back of their SCLS library card, and their pin number to create an account.

All Sussex County residents, students, workers and property owners (except Sparta) are eligible for a free library card. Apply in-person or online at sussexcountylibrary.org/get-library-card.

To learn more about everything the library system has to offer, visit any one of its six locations, all fully open to the public, no appointment required, or explore their offerings online at sussexcountylibrary.org. To learn more about PressReader check out their YouTube Channel at youtube.com/pressreader.