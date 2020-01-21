Alfred P. Smith, African American newspaper publisher, is subject of museum presentation

Mahwah, N.J. The story of Alfred P. Smith, African American publisher of the Saddle River newspaper The Landscape, will be presented by historian Arnold Brown at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Mahwah Museum, 201 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, N.J. Smith published the paper out of his Saddle River home from 1882 to 1901, acting as editor, printer, and publisher. Filled with neighborhood news, political commentary, and local advertisements, The Landscape is considered a valuable resource for Saddle River Valley historical research. Admission is $5, or free for museum members. For reservations email programs@mahwahmuseum.org or call 201-512-0099. Visit mahwahmuseum.org for more information about events and exhibits.