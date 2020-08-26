Big Eddy Film Fest returns with screenings outdoors and online

This year, the Big Eddy Film Festival is expanding beyond the movie theater for one-of-a-kind experiences, both outdoor and online.

Tailgate at a pop-up drive-in in Narrowsburg, N.Y., and watch a classic movie you’ve never seen on the big screen on Thursday, Sept. 24. Bring a lawn blanket to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y., on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26, as the Big Eddy presents two unforgettable nights of films under stars at the picturesque Terrace Stage. You can also cozy up at home throughout the weekend and beyond with several brand-new films, and filmmaker conversations, streaming through the new Big Eddy online festival platform.

“We’re so excited to be able to expand the Big Eddy Film Festival this year, through exciting new partnerships, and virtual streaming technology,” said festival director Tina Spangler. “Of course, the public’s safety is top of mind, so offering the option for our attendees to experience the festival from their own homes is important. Also, the outdoor venues we’ve lined up are not only unique spaces, but are also large enough to allow for ample social distance.”

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance will calibrate final festival plans and audience sizes based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and New York State as the festival draws near.

“Now more than ever, we value collaboration and partnerships with neighboring organizations that seek to provide opportunities for our mutual audiences,” said Eric Frances, Bethel Woods CEO. “We are thrilled to share our space with a like-minded organization like DVAA and look forward to welcoming the community for a weekend of film and culture in a safe environment.”

Special all-access festival passes will go on sale in late August. Individual film tickets will be available in early September. For more information and tickets, visit BigEddyFilmFest.com or call the arts alliance at 845-252-7576.