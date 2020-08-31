Big Fun(k) to perform grooving, soulful jazz on Sparta stage

This Sparta Summer Concert Series continues this Friday evening with the jazz ensemble Big Fun(k) to perform on the Nicholson Pavilion stage.

Led by saxophonist/composer Don Braden and drummer Karl Latham, Big Fun(k) is a hard-hitting groove/jazz/soul machine that will get you moving. Hear funky/jazzy explorations of classics by Earth, Wind and Fire, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and others, plus hot new originals -- all from the band’s upcoming album release, “Big Fun(k) Journey,” and from their previous CD, “Big Fun(k) Live.”

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 in Dykstra Park, 22 Woodport Road, Sparta. Bring family and friends, lawn chairs, picnics and masks. Protocols for social distancing and the safety of the public will be strictly enforced. All attendees are asked to stay with their groups. All are asked to wear masks when entering and when walking around for any reason. Each group will be asked to provide contact tracing information. In the case of inclement weather, the show will be held on Saturday or Sunday. Visit spartaarts.org or Sparta Arts at Facebook for additional information and updates.

Don Braden

For more than 30 years, Don Braden has toured the world leading his own ensembles on saxophone and flute, as a special guest, and as a sideman with jazz greats Betty Carter, Wynton Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, Tony Williams, Roy Haynes, and many others. He has composed music for ensembles ranging from duo to full symphonic orchestra, in many styles, for recordings (including 19 CDs as a leader and over 80 as a sideman), film, and the television networks NIckelodeon and CBS.

Karl Latham

Karl Latham’s career has spanned the globe performing, recording with and producing with Grammy Award winning artists, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members and multitude of internationally acclaimed musicians. Latham is known for his exceptional ability to dig into a variety of musical styles, playing funk, rock, Latin, modern jazz, straight-ahead jazz, and avant-garde. He is included in the Drummerworld Top 500 Drummers list and was nominated with Mark Egan and Ryan Carniaux for the BMW 2016 Welt Jazz Award. Karl is an endorsing artist for Paiste Cymbals, Yamaha Drums, Innovative Percussion, Evans Drumheads, Big Fat Snare,AEA Microphones and RME. As a sideman, he has appeared on countless recordings. He is currently an adjunct percussion instructor at Drew University, County College of Morris and Passaic County Community College.

Raph KP

Opening for Big Fun(k) is Raph KP, who blends elements of modern pop and funk with jazz harmony to create his original music. With influence from John Mayer and Stevie Wonder, Raph and his band look to create a show that excites audiences and gets them on their feet. His debut single is coming soon. For more information visit raphkp.com.