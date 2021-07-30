Black Bear Festival plans summer events

The Black Bear Film Festival, held annually in Milford in October, is planning some summer events:

Midsummer Carpool Cinema at Akenac Park

A drive-in theater will be offered at Akenac Park on Route 739 in Dingmans Ferry on July 30 and 31. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the film beginning at dusk. Load up the car with your friends and pay $25 per car (cash and checks preferred at the door, but credit cards accepted). You can also pay in advance on Eventgroove (events.eventgroove.com/event/Black-Bear-Film-Festival-Midsummer-Drive-In-51966).

The Friday night feature is “The Quick and The Dead,” directed by Sam Raimi, with a country western serenade by Joe Ferry and The Big Ska Band before the film. “The Quick and the Dead” is a 1995 American revisionist Western film directed by Sam Raimi, and starring Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio. The story focuses on “The Lady” (Stone), a gunfighter who rides into the frontier town of Redemption, controlled by John Herod (Hackman). The Lady joins a deadly dueling competition in an attempt to exact revenge for her father’s death.

The Saturday night feature is “Cape Fear,” directed by Martin Scorcese, a 1991 American psychological thriller film based on John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel The Executioners. It stars Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Joe Don Baker, Juliette Lewis, Robert Mitchum, and Gregory Peck in his final theatrical film role. Black Bear will also be revealing some of its 2021 festival film pics at this event

‘Artful Bear’ Picnic

Be the first to see the 2021 “Artful Bears” at the reveal picnic to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Milford Community House, 201 Broad St., in the heart of Milford.

These Artful Bears grace Milford every fall before they are auctioned off at the festival in October. Meet the artists who created them and pick your favorite.

There will be music, games, and free snow cones. This event is free, and all are welcome.

For more information visit blackbearfilmfestival.squarespace.com.