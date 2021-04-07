Black Bear Film Festival presents original play in free virtual event

The Black Bear Film Festival Screenwriters Collective will present Roger Weisman’s original play “Seasons On Nibiru” in a live, free virtual event.

The “livestream table-read experience” is offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, on the festival’s YouTube channel, bit.ly/3wmgN4O. The play is about a group of friends who gather together in a cabin to escape the apocalypse. Tensions rise as each of the characters confront their future — on this earth or on a new planet.

Weisman is also the author of “How Do You Say Mother in Esperanto?,” which was presented at NYC Fringe. His other plays include “Talking Dirty” (Polaris North) and “The Jaime Thing” (Theatreflective).

As a music and culture writer, Weisman has contributed to websites including The Huffington Post, The Waster, and All About Jazz, while maintaining his own blog, Otherweis...

He holds a bachelor in fine arts in theater from Emerson College and a masters in media studies from The New School.

Artful Bear and film submissions

● Film submissions for this year’s festival are open. Entries may be submitted at filmfreeway.com/BlackBearFilmFestival. FilmFreeway offers free HD online screeners, unlimited video storage, and digital press kits.

● Submissions for the 22nd annual Artful Bear project are open to artists of all ability levels and skillsets. Download an application from the festival website and submit it to BlackBearFF@Gmail.com. Each Artful Bear is transformed from a foam hunting target into a piece of original artwork and lasting memento of the festival to be auctioned off during the festival.

See calendar in sidebar for important dates.