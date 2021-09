Milford. Choosing Integrity will host a Hike-a-thon at Milford Beach on Oct. 16.

Check-in will be at9 a.m. and the 3-mile hike will begin at 10 a.m. The hike will be followed by a barbecue.

There is a $25 donation per hiker.

Donations can be made on our website: https://www.choosingintegrity.org/ (Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the home page and click the orange button “donate”)