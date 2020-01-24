Choral society to begin rehearsals

Vernon. The Community Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its spring Concert on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Rehearsals are held weekly at Vernon Twp. High School, 7:30-9 p.m. Singers are needed in all sections. Auditions are NOT required to join the choir. A commitment to learn the music and perform at concerts is expected. The Community Choral Society is led by director Danielle Kastner of Vernon, with piano accompaniment by Ian Scott of Franklin, N.J. For more information, go to http://c-c-s.yolasite.com/