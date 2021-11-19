‘Christmas Carol’ with a twist, as a play within a play

At the Cornerstone Playhouse in Sussex is a delightfully refreshing version of Charles Dickens classic Christmas tale told from a new perspective a young boy’s grandfather.

Thomas enjoys spending time at his grandfather’s prominent London business but has trouble understanding why his grandfather would give his hard-earned money to the poor. This gives Grandfather the perfect opportunity to tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he recalls it, and a traditional retelling of A Christmas Carol comes to life onstage as a play-within-a-play.

As the story goes, of course, revelations brought by visiting his past, present, and future with three ghosts persuade Scrooge to turn his life around.

In this beautifully written adaptation, you will find all the classic Charles Dickens characters, including Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s sister Fan and even his long-lost Belle. The play ends with a heartwarming surprise for all as we learn who Thomas grandfather really is.

