Auditions are scheduled for Jan. 21 for Nunsense at the Cornerstone Playhouse.

Auditions will be at 6:30 p.m.

Auditioners are asked to prepare 16/32 bars of music and the music must be clearly marked and in a binder. Also be prepared for a dance combo, so tap shoes will be a plus.

Show dates will be March 20-29.

Questions please email Director, Janine Byrnes at Janinebyrnes1@gmail.com