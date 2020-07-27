Cornhole Tournament to be held in Lafayette

Lafayette. Enjoy a day in the sun at the first annual Cornhole Tournament to be held The Village Green at The Shoppes at Lafayette. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. There will be food, prizes, shopping and good old-fashioned fun. The entrance fee is $25 per team in advance, $35 per team at the door. All entrance fees are non-refundable. There will be prizes for first, second, third, and fourth place. For more information or to sign up, call Kory at Sophie G’s Attic at 973-786-0006, or Greg at White Water Flies at 973-229-0424. The rain date is Aug. 9.