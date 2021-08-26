Country rock star coming to Franklin

Nikki Briar is a 12 year CMA Nashville recording artist from the garden state! As a new mom of 3 baby boys, Briar released her 8th radio single “Mama’s Boy”, which is streaming everywhere today. She pulls her songwriting inspiration from her family, fans and from being an army wife. Her first single entitled “A Soldier’s Princess” released 10 years ago and has been the stepping stone to her musical career.

Nikki and her band will be performing at the “Everything Party” on October 17 in Franklin NJ at the American Legion Post 132. The event is a family fun day and free to attend. Food and adult beverages are available to purchase. Toys, Santa, Easter bunny and egg hunt, Halloween parade and much more. A variety of really cool vendors will be there for your shopping enjoyment...Something for everyone!

Bring the family, bikers are welcome to enjoy the day with our patriotic community for our veterans and their families.

Register to attend and you’ll be entered into the door prize drawing. Registration at

https://project_help_everything_party.eventbrite.com