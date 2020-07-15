Create a masterpiece at Plein Air Milford

The third annual Plein Air Milford Community Painting Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

Plein Air Milford, sponsored by the Barryville Area Arts Association, provides artists and art lovers with the opportunity to celebrate the historic buildings, parks, streetscapes, and gardens in one of Pennsylvania’s most charming towns. Shop owners are delighted when their spot is chosen by an artist, and passers-by have always been gracious, and often comment on the work in progress.

Participants will follow the latest guidelines on face coverings and social distancing. Beginning and experienced artists are welcome to attend. An exhibit of the completed work usually takes place a week or two later.

Participating artists will be meeting at the Ann Street Park (Fifth Street and Catherine) at 10 a.m. to register, then disburse to select a spot around town and create a masterpiece. They’ll meet again at the park at the end of the day to enjoy complimentary refreshments.

This is a free event, but artists must pre-register by e-mailing barryvilleareaarts@gmail.com.

This event is made possible by a grant from the Richard L. Snyder Fund, administered by Greater Pike Community Foundation and the generosity of local businesses.