Dance Expression to perform free holiday show for senior citizens

Hamburg. Dance Expression students, families, and teachers have come together to make the holidays joyful for Sussex County senior citizens.

“Happy Holidays 2021, Seasons of Love” includes dance selections in jazz, modern, ballet, contemporary, tap, hip hop and musical theater by students ages 4 to 18, including performances by the award-winning Dance Expression Dance Company Dancers.

The holiday show is free for senior citizens age 62 and up, and includes not only a fabulous show but goody bags for all senior citizens. There may even be a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Performances will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 (show 1 at 12:30 p.m., show 2 at 3 p.m. at Sparta High School Auditorium, 70 West Mountain Road, Sparta

General admission tickets are available at Dance Expression dance arts, Route 94, Hamburg.

For more information, call 973-823-9500 or visit DanceExpression.com.