Danielia Cotton returns to Sparta Concert Series

Danielia Cotton is returning to the Sparta Summer Concert Series Friday for another of her emotional and explosive performances.

Cotton closes her latest record, “The Mystery of Me,” with a message of resilience. Its 10 tracks feature an eclectic mix of rock and soul, from the soaring “Set Me Free” to the deeply personal “Drink” and the upbeat “4 Ur Life,” which pulls inspiration from classic Motown as well as Sly and the Family Stone.

The song’s carpe-diem message is a call to arms for the younger generation in our current political climate, she said.

“I just feel like we need that right now,” she said. “It’s saying something that needs to be heard, but not in a way where you’re like ‘goddamn.’ It’s not throwing it in your face, but it’s also like ‘this is it, the moment it changes.’ Right now, what we do now with everything that’s going on, it will change everything. It will change how we are here now and possibly the future.”

Her previous albums include “Small White Town” and “Rare Child.” Her recent dedication to the piano is taking her to new creative heights.

The Hopewell, N.J., native first picked up a guitar at age 12. She has opened for the likes of Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks, and Bon Jovi.

54 Ultra

The opening act is 54 Ultra, based out of New Jersey. It is the indie pop solo project of self-taught singer, songwriter, and producer John Anthony Rodriguez.

While finding his start by making beats for local rappers throughout high school, he began to discover new genres of music after graduating and was inspired to learn to play the guitar, bass, and piano. He went on to produce and write songs.

He formed a four-piece band supported by Nick Nestico (lead guitar), Zach Ammirati (drums), and Mark Shannon (bass guitar). They released the single ‘Should I Let This Go?’ in April. 54 Ultra is developing a sound that is a fusion of bedroom pop and garage rock, looking to artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Tennis, and Mac Demarco for inspiration.

The concert is a rain or shine, family-friendly event that’s free to the public.