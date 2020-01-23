Darlene Love to celebrate Valentine's Day in Morristown

Everyone could use a little bit of "Love" on Valentine's Day when MPAC presents the classic pop sounds of Darlene Love on Friday, Feb. 14. at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $29-$69.

Since the early 60s, as part of Phil Spector's wall of sound hit factory, Darlene Love has done it all.from major motion pictures like the highly successful Lethal Weapon series to Broadway hits like Hairspray and Grease. She even starred as herself in Leader of the Pack, credited as Broadway's first "jukebox musical." Darlene has appeared on numerous television programs, running the gamut from her weekly appearances on Shindig to a recent guest spot on the PBS special entitled Women Who Rock.

In the early years, Darlene's background vocals as lead singer for The Blossoms behind The Righteous Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Marvin Gaye, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley (to name but a few) set the stage for her emergence as a star in her own right.

Her Billboard hits include: He's A Rebel, The Boy I'm Gonna Marry, Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home, He's Sure the Boy I Love and the #1 holiday classic Christmas Baby Please Come Home, a song that she performed annually with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Symphony Orchestra on The Late Show With David Letterman for some 29 years.

Darlene Love received her industry's highest award when Better Midler, a great fan of her work, inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. During the celebration, the two ladies enjoyed performing "He's A Rebel" together. As part of the festivities, Darlene also sang "He's A Fine, Fine Boy" backed by another distinguished fan, Bruce Springsteen.

Rolling Stone Magazine has proclaimed Darlene Love to be "one of the greatest singers of all time" and that certainly rings true, but perhaps Paul Shaffer says it even more concisely: "Darlene Love is Rock N' Roll!"