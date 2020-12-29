Delaware Valley Arts Alliance announces call for artists

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance in Narrowsburg, N.Y., has announced an open call for solo, two-person, group, and curated exhibitions for the 2022 exhibition season.

The application portal is open now through Jan. 30, 2021.

Artists must fill out the online submission form that includes a bio, artist statement, list of works, and 10 to 15 images.

DVAA convenes a jury of three to five visual arts professionals to select the exhibitions based solely on the projected images of artwork, so it’s important to submit consistent, high-quality images.

DVAA will notify applicants via email by April 1, 2021.

The DVAA has two exhibition spaces located at the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance at 37 Main St. in Narrowsburg:

● Alliance Gallery is a ground-floor gallery measuring 340 square feet and features 104 linear feet of wall space (including hallway space) with nine-foot-high ceilings.

● Loft Gallery is located on the second floor, is handicapped accessible, is 710 square feet, and features 100 linear feet of wall space with ceilings that range from seven feet to eight feet, 10 inches.

For more information, call DVAA’s gallery director Krissy Smith at 845-252-7576 or email gallery@delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.