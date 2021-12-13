‘Elf Jr.’ at Drama Geek Studios this weekend

Drama Geek Studios will present its holiday show “Elf the Musical Jr.” this weekend.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make every one in attendance embrace his or her “inner elf” with plenty of heart, holiday cheer, and toe-tapping musical numbers.

Drama Geek Studios is a non-profit community theater and is the theater in-residence at Sussex County Community College. It offers an opportunity for anyone with an interest in live theater to audition and participate.