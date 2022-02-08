Enjoy lunch and an immersive musical comedy with the Jefferson Arts Committee

The Jefferson Arts Committee (JAC) is back and offering a bus trip to the Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Hampton.

The luncheon matinee on Wednesday, March 23, features “Sherlock Holmes Returns,” the new crown jewel of the Playhouse’s popular immersive musical comedy series. This is a pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of “Returns,” which has a new plot and a slew of new songs. Upon arriving in the grand dining room — custom built with a tiered seating arrangement that allows the show to be enjoyed from any seat in the house — audience members will find themselves in the beautiful city of London.

Buckingham Palace has been robbed, and it’s up to world-famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes, his trusted mate Dr. Watson, and members of the audience to go on a hilarious hunt to find the missing royal treasure.

The show was written by Peter Sham and Brad Carroll, writers of the West End hit comedy, “Lend Me A Tenor: The Musical, and featuring the superb Hunterdon Hills Playhouse orchestra.

Tickets are $93.50 per person, which includes round-trip motor coach transportation and driver gratuity. The bus departs the parking lot of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, in Oak Ridge promptly at 9:45 a.m.

The 11:30 a.m. luncheon is a table-served entrée (choice of Yankee pot roast, fried jumbo shrimp platter, lemon pepper cod, chicken parmigiana, or lasagna rolette. The meal includes salad, potato, rolls and butter, unlimited desserts, and coffee or tea.

A cash bar will be available. The onsite bakery and retail clothing/jewelry store are expected to be open.

Reservation forms are available on the Jefferson Arts Committee’s website, jeffersonarts.org, and on its Facebook page, facebook.com/JeffersonArtsCommittee.

Reservations with payment must be made by Feb. 23 for guaranteed seating, but tickets may be available up to the performance date.

For more information call Jean at 973-874-0676 or Carol at 973-697-3828; or email artscommittee@jeffersonarts.org.