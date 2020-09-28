‘Family Fun Night’ on Oct. 6

Newton. The Strengthening Families Program “Family Fun Night” is back in virtual form, free, and facilitated by Center for Prevention and Counseling’s trained staff, which offers a way for families to spend some quality time together while helping them deal with the stressors that come up on a daily basis. “This virtual program for the entire family will help you grow together, becoming stronger, offering parents and caregivers opportunities to build on their own unique set of strengths in showing love and guidance to their children,” says the Center’s invitation. “Youth have an opportunity to develop skills for building a positive future and everyone will gain a new understanding of support, resources and skills.” The program meets for 11 consecutive weeks on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 6. The last half hour is optional with Center for Prevention and Counseling’s staff available for additional support or questions that families may have or need. Registration is required to participate. Contact Natalie by phone at 908-747-1151 or email natalie@centerforprevention.org.