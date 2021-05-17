Farm markets and plant sales take root

Vernon Farmers Market

The Vernon Farmers Market opens on Saturday, May 22, in the municipal parking lot, located at 21 Church St. in Vernon (across from town hall). It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month through Oct. 23.

The market features local produce, honey, farm-fresh goods, and handmade items.

To be a vendor, fill out an application at vernontwp.com. Questions and completed applications may be emailed to vernontwpfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Sussex Farmers Market

The 19th annual Heirloom Tomato & Veggie Plant Sale at The Sussex Farmers Market (Red Barn) will be held on Memorial Day weekend (May 29-30) at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

A large variety of heirloom, heritage, and hybrid tomato plants for the home gardener will be available, including a special section of New Jersey-bred tomato plants: Ramapo, Rutgers 250, Rutgers, Moreton and KC-146.

There will also be more than 90 varieties of herbs, eggplant, squash, cucumber, onions, lettuces, nasturtiums, artichokes and pepper plants.

Sparta Farmers Market

The Sparta Farmers Market opened for its 11th season on May 15, with the region’s best farmers, makers, and bakers.

The market will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20, in the west parking lot of the Sparta Health and Wellness Center, 89 Sparta Avenue.

Manager and owner Ben Del Coro says this year’s line up includes many past market favorites who will bring to the market locally grown produce, pasture-raised all-natural meats and plants, along with artisanal breads, bakery items, honey, jams, herbs, seasonings, specialty prepared foods, coffee, juices, and cheeses. Hand-crafted items will include pottery, candles, soaps, woodworks, and textiles.

For a complete list of vendors and items available at the market, visit the Sparta Farm Market website at spartafarmersmarket.org.

The market will also bring back its local music program, biweekly demonstrations and discussions by area chefs, farmers and alternative health experts. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced.

Milford Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale

For gardeners, there is no better sign that we have emerged from our hibernation/isolation than the Milford Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 (no early birds!).

Seasoned garden club members will bring their prized plants (perennial and annual flower, vegetable, herb and house plants) to the club’s new location at St. Patrick’s Church Hall (corner of High Street and 4th) in Milford, Pa.

Some varieties include Japanese anemone, prairie sunflower, bee balm, bleeding hearts, lupine, hellebore and red maple seedlings to name a few.

Pike County Master Gardeners are partnering with the garden club to be available for questions.

Also on sale are books dedicated to all areas of horticulture and a Trash to Treasure sale of garden items. This year’s raffle prize isa painting donated by a garden club member and accomplished artist. Check out the unveiling!

For more information call Susan Brown at 973-647-4008 or email capecod@ptd.net.