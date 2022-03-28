Fish and chips fundraiser this Sunday

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s annual Fish and Chips Dinner returns this Sunday, April 3. The community is invited to attend the event, happening at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta from 4 to 7 p.m.

Dinner will be prepared by The Thistle, a three-generation restaurant in New Jersey, and includes New England cod fish and chips or chicken fingers, coleslaw, and dessert. Drive up, dine in and take out options are available.

Tickets are $18 for adults pre-sale, or $20 at the door. For children, tickets are $12 for child pre-sale, or $14 at the door. Call Judi Wolff for ticket information at 973-224-0986. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. Beer and wine will be available at an additional cost. There will also be a 50/50 raffle available to all. Proceeds from the event will support the outreach ministry of Shepherd of the Hills.

“Jesus sends us out to bring grace and love to others. We have been blessed with a facility that allows us to host non-profit groups as we all work to care for our brothers and sisters,” said Pastor Jack. “There is activity here every day supporting those in need of faith and fellowship. We welcome all members of the community to join us in what promises to be a fun-filled event.”