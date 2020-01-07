Love music from the 1980s? Come to The Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. on Feb. 7 to hear the sounds of two of rock's greatest arena bands of the 1980s – Foreigner & Journey. Experience the rock ballads Faithfully & Open Arms, along with rock classics Cold As Ice, Urgent, Hot Blooded, Feels Like The First Time, Jukebox Hero, Separate Ways, Don’t Stop Believin’, Anyway You Want It ... and more.

All are performed as the originals were, in their original key and pitch.The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show.

Foreigners Journey performs at The Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday Feb. 7, 2020.

Tickets can be purchased at The Newton Theatre box office at 219 Spring Street in Newton, NJ or online at www.skypac.org or by calling 973-940-NEWT.