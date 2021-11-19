Franklin Band concert celebrates 150th anniversary and return from pandemic year

Franklin. The award-willing Franklin Community Band is celebrating 150 years (1870-2020) of playing music for concerts and parades in New Jersey and New York. Because of the pandemic last year, the band was unable to celebrate with its free concert for the public. The concert returns this year at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 10 Grumm Road, Hardyston. The concert will feature some special guests from the North Pole! For more information follow the Franklin Band on Facebook or YouTube.