Grey Towers presents free virtual program on how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle

A live virtual presentation, “The Sustainability Imperative,” is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, as part of Grey Towers’ educational programming.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings, the free program will not be delivered at Grey Towers in Milford but through a virtual platform that can be accessed on personal devices.

Dr. Peter Boger of the Sustainability Institute, Penn State University, will focus on the importance of an ecologically viable world and what individuals are doing and can do in the future to maintain a sustainable lifestyle.

To attend the live broadcast, connect to https://psu.zoom.us/j/97868841312

To attend by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799. When prompted, enter the meeting ID followed by the pound (#) sign: 97868841312#

There will be a question-and-answer period. This is a cooperative educational program of the US Forest Service at Grey Towers, the Grey Towers Heritage Association and the Penn State Sustainability Institute.

For more information email info@greytowers.org or call 570-296-9630.