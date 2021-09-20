Hanover Wind Symphony will perform open-air concert

If you enjoy live music in the great outdoors, you’re in for a real treat: The renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will perform a free, open-air concert on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m., at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township.

Audience members should come to the concert with lawn chairs or blankets, and observe all applicable CDC guidelines.

Matthew Paterno of Parsippany, music director and conductor of the Hanover Wind Symphony, says, “An open-air concert, like the one we’re having at Ginty Field, is part of the tradition of adult wind bands performing for the community. Our members are excited to present a live performance and the audience is always thrilled to share in that excitement. We hope you’ll join us for this musical salute to autumn.”

One of only a handful of outstanding, community-based, adult wind bands in New Jersey, the 85-member Hanover Wind Symphony delights audiences of all ages by giving a contemporary twist to traditional favorites. The large orchestra is made up exclusively of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

The Hanover Wind Symphony has played to enthusiastic audiences for more than 3 1/2 decades. HWS members are volunteers who share a love for music and a passion for enriching the cultural fabric of the community with the thrill of live wind band performances. They are also committed to mentoring the next generation of wind musicians, offering music scholarships to promising young musicians.

For further information about the Sept. 26 HWS concert, visit www.hanoverwinds.org.