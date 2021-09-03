Homespun arts star in fall exhibit at Van Kirk Museum

The Sparta Historical Society presents “The Creative Spirit: Homespun Arts,” opening Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. as the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s fall exhibit.

It explores an era long before frequent home box delivery, even before department stores. This exhibit draws heavily upon the Homestead’s collections. Admission is free.

It concentrates on a time, 1820-1920, when cloth and other necessities were made at home. It includes homemade textiles, quilts, coverlets, lace, spinning, weaving, samplers, hats, and accessories. There will be a 2 p.m. talk.

In addition, the museum’s first floor will be opened to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits: “We look forward to seeing if return visitors are able to pick out the collection items that have replaced with another collection item.”

The new first floor “Edison Revisited” gallery features a few spring exhibit loaners now on permanent loan.

Masks must be worn inside. The museum says its upgraded air system filters are more powerful than the CDC museum recommendation.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main St. (Route 517, use middle school driveway), Sparta. For more information email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or visit vankirkmuseum.org.

“The Creative Spirit” will open on second and fourth Sundays through Sunday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.