Jefferson Museum to hold open house on April 11

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 11.

Jefferson Historical Society officers and costumed docents will be present to ensure the safety of their guests. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed. Admission is free.

The open house will feature a preview of the exhibit “Victorian Dress from Head to Toe.” The full exhibit, which will be part of the Morris County Pathways of History event, will be on display at the museum’s May 2 open house.

The Jefferson Museum is located at 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson Township. The museum gift shop, Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe, will be open. It’s located in the basement, which was the original kitchen of the house.

For more information visit jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society President at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net; or the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net. Follow the historical society on Facebook for the latest updates.