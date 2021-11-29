Joan Thomas is featured artist at Unity of Sussex County

The paintings of Joan Thomas of Andover are now on display at Unity of Sussex County, located at 25 Mudcut Road in Lafayette.

The artist will be available for a “meet and greet” in the lobby on Sunday, Dec. 5. Her beautiful paintings may also be viewed on any Sunday before and after the 11 a.m. service and during the week on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until February.

Joan Thomas paints landscapes, seascapes, travel scenes and more, mainly working in oils and pastels. She strives to create visual stories one stroke at a time.

Her passion for creating art started on long, lazy summer afternoons during her childhood, as she roamed the family farm in Iowa, searching for scenes worthy of her sketchpad and pencil. Today she takes inspiration from local sights, when walking the trails at Kittatinny State Park, biking the rail trails, or boating on Lake Mohawk. Sometimes a painting starts from something as simple as an intriguing pattern of light and shadow falling on a country road, or the reflections in the pond in her back yard. Other paintings reflect her love of travel, including scenes from the U.K., Iceland, Greece, India and China.

Thomas is an active member of the New Jersey Art Association, the Art Association in Roxbury, and has recently joined the Sussex County Art Society. She can be contacted through her website: joanmccrackenthomas.com.

Unity of Sussex County is an open spiritual community fostering creative expression. Local artists and photographers wishing to display and sell their work in its gallery should contact the gallery coordinator at wendystamer@yahoo.com.