Join the Search for Eagles this winter

Join John (Jack) Padalino, President Emeritus of the Pocono Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and the Paul F-Brandwein Institute, by car caravan this winter to search for eagles, the symbol of our nation.

The Search for Eagles will be held on the first and second Sundays of December, January, February, and March.

Weather permitting, meet at 8 a.m. at the PEEC parking lot (538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, Pa.), or at 10 a.m. at the north entrance to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area entrance, Route 209 south mile marker 20, Milford, Pa. The search will conclude along the Lackawaxen River at approximately 4 p.m.

Dress warmly, and bring binoculars, field guides, and a lunch. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

To participate, email jackpeec@aol.com or call 845-325-0536, and indicate which field trips you will be attending. There is no charge.

The eagle observation data collected on the searches will be shared with the National Park Service, the Sussex County Bird Club, the Eagle Institute, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, and the Hawk Migration Association of North America.

An eagle identification field guide, and Search for Eagles activities publication will be provided by the Brandwein Institute.

Search for Eagles is part of the Dr. S Marie Kuhnen Memorial Field Trip Series in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and Upper Delaware Scenic River.