Keith Utter to speak to Camera Club

The Vernon Camera Club will host a presentation about "Adventure Photography" by the noted photographer Keith Utter on Feb. 4.

Utter is a professional photographer living in northwestern New Jersey. Having grown up on various farms in the Sandyston and Walpack area brought an early exposure to the great outdoors which has made him an avid outdoorsman, sportsman and conservationist. His "backyard" included the ridges and valleys of one of the most beautiful landscapes in New Jersey. He has a wealth of knowledge of the outdoor environment, as well as a unique historical perspective of the Sandyston and Walpack areas.

While predominantly a landscape and wildlife photographer. his interest in recent years has transcended toward Travel and Adventure photography. Whether hiking, climbing mountains and venturing through some most incredible landscapes he enjoys capturing and showcasing images of places many people will never have the ability to see or experience. His “photographic adventures” so far include his many trips to the high peaks of Colorado, the glaciers of Iceland and most recently the Galapagos Islands.

In mid-October, Utter took his adventuresome spirit to Tanzania, Africa for a successful attempt to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on Oct. 15, 2019. After-which he will spend 4 days on safari photographing in Serengeti National Park and the Ngorongoro Crater.

He has many award winning photographs from various venues, his photographs have also appeared in newspapers such as the N.J. Herald, the Star Ledger and the N.Y. Daily News as well as architectural & sporting magazines, calendars and web-site advertising. His most crowning achievement was to have a collection selected for a permanent gallery at the “Bon Secours” Medical Center.