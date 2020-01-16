Ken Peplowski and Diego Figueiredo to thaw Lackland Center

Centenary Stage Company’s 2020 January Thaw Music Festival amps up its second weekend with Grammy nominated Diego Figueiredo and clarinetist extraordinaire Ken Peplowski as they bring to life the music of the famous album, “Jazz Samba.” Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski: The Bossa Nova Wave is set to perform at the Lackland Performing Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

“Diego Figueiredo is one of the greatest guitarists I’ve seen in my whole life. The world needs to listen to his music,” raves fellow legendary guitarist George Benson.

Figueiredo’s superb technique, timing and imagination have made him one of the hottest international names to date. His unique interpretation and emotion has impacted fans and concert goers in more the 60 countries around the world.

“Since the advent of Benny Goodman, there have been too few clarinetists to fill the void that Goodman left," Mel Torme said. "Ken Peplowski is most certainly one of those few. The man is magic.”

Peplowski has recorded over 70 CDs as a soloists and close to 400 as a sideman with some of the most notable names in the music industry. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club, the Blue Note and Dizzy’s Club amongst many other venues.

The Jan. 18 performance will feature these two virtuoso musicians, Diego Figueiredo and Ken Peplowski, as they bring to life the music of this era in their own special way.

Finishing Centenary Stage Company’s 2020 January Thaw Music Festival will be Sam Reider and the Human Hands. Reider is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer who is making waves at the intersection of the jazz and Americana worlds. The Human Hands are a collective of virtuoso acoustic musicians based in New York City who have developed a cult following and a reputation for mind-bending sets of high-energy, improvised music. This award-winning group will perform Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for all January Thaw performances are $27.50 for adults and $17.50 for students and children under 12 in advance. As with all concerts, jazz and special programs, ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the event. All January Thaw Music Festival performances will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.