Lafayette seeks vendors for ‘vintage, upcycle, repurposed’ market

Lafayette. The Lafayette Township Economic Development Commission is kicking off the Lafayette Marquis Antique & Flea on Sunday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will be held in conjunction with the Lafayette Mill Vintage Market the same day.

The Lafayette Antique & Flea is marketed as a vintage, upcycle, repurposed market and accepts a wide variety of vendors.

The Lafayette EDC began a series of market events to help bring more business to the town, which is known for its antiquing opportunities and quant shops.

Vendor space is still available for $25 and $40 and includes parking. Food truck vendors are welcomed at no charge but must register in advance.

For more information, call Stephanie at 973-383-1817 ext. 11, email landluse@lafayettetwp.com, or visit Facebook/LafayetteMarquisAntiqueFlea.