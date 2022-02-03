Lecture on Brant’s volunteers on February 5

The Pike County Historical Society will welcome back Frank Salvati on Saturday, February 5 at 4 p.m. to present his popular lecture on famed Mohawk Chief, Joseph Brant, and his volunteers. Mr. Salvati will explain just exactly who these men were, why they turned on their friends and neighbors, and why they were so loyal to Brant during the American Revolution. The lecturer will also clear up many misconceptions regarding Brant himself.

Mr. Salvati is well versed and easy to listen to, bringing many intricacies to light, always making for an informative and enjoyable program.

Please join us in the Foundation Room of the Columns Museum at 4 p.m. on February 5. Light refreshments will be served. $5 donation suggested.