‘Life and...’ is a new storytelling podcast

The first season of “Life and...,” a new storytelling podcast created in part by Scranton Fringe, is available on Spotify, iTunes, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

“Storytelling is an incredibly powerful tool,” says host and executive producer Tonyehn Verkitus. “Life and...” is centered on first-person, true experiences, created in partnership between the Lackawanna & Luzerne Medical Societies, Scranton Fringe, & Park Multimedia.

“Each season of this podcast will use personal storytelling to educate, entertain and engage the audience on a variety of unique topics,” Verkitus said. “For the premiere season, this podcast spotlights a few brave and bold souls who have lived with substance misuse and wanted to share their true stories with our community.”

Scranton Fringe is preparing to launch the call for storytellers for season 2, which is focusing on the theme of isolation.

Tonyehn Verkitus is the Executive Director of the Lackawanna and Luzerne County Medical Societies. Her work in the nonprofit world has mostly centered on health and food though she also spent many years training organizations and communities on fundraising and telling their mission-based stories.

In 2007, Tonyehn along with other family members and friends started Africa Community Exchange, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support an effective model of education for youth and educators. Currently their work centers in Liberia with plans to expand to neighboring countries. Tonyehn also sits on the boards of the Lackawanna County Arts, Culture and Education Department; WVIA Community Advisory Board; and leads professional education programs for the Luzerne County Opioid Task Force through the District Attorney’s Office.