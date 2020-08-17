Local author has passion for the haunted

It is roughly two months and change until Halloween.

Marked by brisk autumn air, brilliant foliage, Halloween candy and spooky stories, the holiday defines a season of frightful fun.

Author and Wantage resident Eleanor Wagner lives Halloween on a daily basis as she investigates, researches and writes about hauntings and strange phenomena in Sussex County. She has currently authored Sussex County Hauntings Part I and II and is working on Part III. Chapters examine haunts and frights in practically every Sussex County town like the former Playboy Club in Vernon, Lusscroft Farm in Wantage and the Sterling Hill Mines in Ogdensburg, just to name a few.

Why would a former Bronx, N.Y., resident, Sussex County transplant and Kindergarten classroom aide find an interest in the paranormal? Because as a child, Wagner lived in a home that was very much haunted. The frequent entity was the home’s former 1920s owner who Wagner named Uncle Paul.

“As a child, I had to adapt to living with a spirit and I came to embrace it,” she said.

Inspired to write by her seventh-grade teacher Mrs. O’ Connor, Wagner combined her two passions, writing and the paranormal. She will eventually count a total of eight books dedicated to hauntings and paranormal phenomena in Sussex, Warren, Morris and Passaic counties in New Jersey as well as Orange County in N.Y., and Pike County in Pennsylvania. Several of the books are still in their early stages as Wagner researches and encounters new haunted locations.

She has also penned two fiction works and a children’s book entitled Jeanine Bean Meets Mavis the Camel scheduled for a release at a later date.

The prolific writer’s books are available on Amazon.com, e-bay and Audible. Locally, books are available at Respectrum Books, Broad St. and Black Dog Books, The Institute of Spiritual Development, Sterling Hill Mining Museum Gift Shop, Taco of the Town, Earthly Treasures in Milford, Pa and the Card and Smoke Shop in Denville. Wagner is also scheduled for spirit packed interview on WTBQ radio FM 93.5 on Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

An autographed copy of Wagner’s Sussex County Hauntings and Other Strange Phenomena Part II is fittingly signed, “All you need is love.

And ghosts!