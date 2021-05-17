Lusscroft Farm to hold barn sales

Wantage. Bring a truck to bring home furniture, household items, wall art, vintage, man cave decorations, books and music, jewelry, lighting, linens, and more from the Lusscroft Farm barn sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at 50 Neilson Road in Wantage. Generous donations have re-filled the barn. Name your own price — no reasonable offers will be refused. Masks and social distancing are required. All proceeds will benefit restoration efforts at the historic farm. The next sale will be held Saturday, May 29 (same hours). The sale is presented by The Heritage and Agriculture Association in cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Parks and Forestry.