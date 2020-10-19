Lusscroft Farm to hold last-of-season barn sale on Oct. 25

The barn at Lusscroft Farm is packed to its rafters for its last sale of the season, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The sale organizers, husband and wife Donna and Don Traylor, say there are bargains galore all available on a name-your-price, cash-and-carry basis.

“As long as it’s a fair, reasonable offer, the shopper and Lusscroft Farm will both benefit,” said Donna. “Every penny goes directly to restoration.”

Lusscroft’s buildings, because of their age, not only need to be restored but, more importantly, stabilized, Donna said. She pointed to the new paint job on the beautiful red barn. Another building on the 578-acre spread, Outlook Lodge, needs immediate stabilization.

James Turner assembled acreage that developed into Lusscroft Farm in 1914. He became a state-of-the-art farmer. In 1931, Turner donated the property for cattle research.

The barn and bunkhouse contain vintage and contemporary furniture, tools, crafts, housewares, small appliances, jewelry, antiques, seasonal items, games, toys, puzzle books and much more.

“Puzzles, board games, and books are very popular with the coming winter months and more time at home,” said Donna.

The Heritage and Agricultural Association Friends of Lusscroft Farm are strictly adhering to Covid safety protocols during the barn sale, with mask wearing and social distancing, and limited numbers of shoppers allowed in the buildings at a time.

“We encourage everyone to check out our items,” Donna said. “We ask for some kind patience with our Covid protocols. Spend the day in rustic Sussex County, picnic and hike the autumn trails here while you wait to enter the barn and bunkhouse.”

Lusscroft Farm is located at 50 Neilsen Road in Wantage.