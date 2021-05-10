Magic is back at Sparta Avenue Stage

Philadelphia native Ran’D Shine is the new face of magic. He has a contemporary style incorporating urban aesthetics, music, language, and pop culture during his performance, with humor based on his personal experiences.

He will be performing at newly reopening Sparta Avenue Stage at 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Shine is a magical historian who has performed and lectured on campuses throughout the United States. He has performed at Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle, New York City’s Monday Night Magic, and on the hit TV show “Penn and Teller: Fool Us.”

“What a difference a year makes,” says Sparta Avenue State. “We are looking forward to welcoming back old (and making new) friends.”

The audience will be limited to 50% capacity with cabaret-style seating to conform to social distancing guidelines. Masks must be worn while walking into the theater but are optional while sitting

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children, and available by reservation only. Call or text Joe at 973-903-6052 to reserve a ticket.

Sparta Avenue Stage is located at 10 Sparta Avenue North, Sparta.