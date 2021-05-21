Make a big impact on your photography with small edits

Learn how to create better photos using the leading editing program, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.

Look at old photos with a fresh eye or take recent photos, then make adjustments to the entire image — lightening or darkening, for example. Or adjust one area, like removing a power line, for a stronger impact on the viewer.

Certified Adobe instructor Blake Taylor will explain how to enhance what you like and fix what you don’t about your images in his presentation “Making Global and Local Changes with Photoshop Lightroom for Better Photos,” to be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 via Zoom. The session is sponsored by the Vernon Camera Cljb.

Photoshop Lightroom is used worldwide by professionals and hobbyists to alter the look, feel, and content of a photo via a wealth of editing tools featured in the software. The software allows users to make dramatic and subtle changes to the original image file.

Taylor has been using and teaching the Adobe software for more than 20 years. He is also an Apple certified instructor.

He has a long career in commercial print and video art direction, TV and film production, advertising art direction, and college-level instruction. He teaches film editing and motion graphics design at The Digital Film Academy in New York, and is also a trainer at Drexel University’s Apple Authorized Training Centers (AATC) in Philadelphia.

Taylor says his love of food photography “combines my appreciation of the origin of food, love of the culinary arts, and my simple desire to make beautiful images.” His fine arts photography explores subjects and concepts that range from social commentary to personal subject matter.

Taylor is a contributing photographer and videographer to Getty Images, istockphoto.com, and veer.com.

He has a degree in music performance from Rowan University and has lived in Utah, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

The Zoom presentation is available via invite by emailing the Vernon Camera Club atvernoncameraclub1@gmail.com.

Annual camera club dues are $25 per year. The club explores topics like this each month, fun photo assignments, constructive critiques, and meet-ups. Users of cell phones, point-n-shoots, and pro-level cameras are equally welcomed.