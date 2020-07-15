Marie Liu to unveil ‘Great Council Tree’ painting

Marie Liu of Milford, painter of all things Poconos, is exhibiting her oil paintings at the Brodhead Creek Heritage Center through September 30.

The public is invited to attend the afternoon reception on Sunday, July 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. The spacious gallery, large outdoor deck, and lawns make it a good place to hold a public event while observing COVID guidelines. Liu hopes that attendees will also take advantage of the walking paths in the nature preserve and along the creek where eagle sightings are frequent. Bring the family and make a day of it.

The Great Council Tree

Liu created a special painting to celebrate and explain the history of the Great Council Tree, an approximately 450-year-old While Oak in Walpack, N.J. Her friend Danny Tassey brought her to the tree and explained the history surrounding it. Applying for a New Jersey Heritage Tree designation, he requested a painting of it to include because the monumental tree is too large to capture with a camera. But instead of simply painting the tree, Marie set out to describe its rich story which includes William Penn, the Lenape Indians, New Jersey, Delaware Water Gap, beasts and babies inspired by a passage in the Bible, and the American Constitution.

Liu is also showing her series of paintings about Gifford Pinchot, the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service, who is considered the father of American conservation. Inspired by the contributions he made to the country and environment, Liu loves to educate people about her fellow Milfordite through her paintings. She has spent the last decade focusing her creative energies on the rugged beauty of the Delaware Valley, its waterfalls, creeks, and ravines. She also captures the unusual characters and history that have made this place unique.

She was Resident Artist for the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area for the year 2015-16. Interacting with the visitors, painting on location, exploring the area, and researching its history culminated in exhibits at the Visitors Centers and a presentation on the subject “The History of Art of the Minisink Region,” She continues to expand upon and offer this presentation at many of the local historical societies including Grey Towers Historic Site, the home of Gifford Pinchot.

Along the Broadhead Creek

She says she is honored to be the second art exhibit at the new Brodhead Creek Heritage Center in Analomink, Pa. The building is located on the Evergreen Nature Preserve along the Brodhead Creek. It is home to both the Pocono Heritage Land Trust and the Brodhead Creek Watershed Association. The space has an art gallery and a museum with displays about fly fishing and the flood of 1955, both important narratives to the creek. Consideration is being taken on how to host a safe and fun afternoon to the visitors and also include those that cannot attend. There will be a Zoom remote viewing of the event. It will feature an appearance by William Penn to discuss the Great Council Tree, interviews, videos and photos of the nature preserve and the art show. Email her at mliuart@yahoo.com to get the passcode for this Zoom remote.

The Nature Preserve is open from dawn to dusk every day, while the building is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For hours and inquires about other days availability, call 570-424-1514

Brodhead Creek Heritage Center is located at 1539 Cherry Lane, East Stroudsburg.