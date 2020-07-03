Mountain Creek opens its water park for socially distant fun

Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon opened the doors to its water park on July 2 in accordance with new state guidelines.

Open all summer and through Labor Day, the water park offers guests the chance splash, slide, and relax in a natural mountain setting. This summer, the park will operate at limited capacity to allow for greater social distancing, and will be requiring advanced online purchase for all tickets.

Beat the heat on classic rides like the Colorado River, High Tide Wavepool, and Canyon Cliff Jump, along with an assortment of family friendly rides and attractions for younger children.

The resort also opened its Zip Tours mountaintop ziplines, ranging from 200 to 1,500 feet, and the high ropes attractions at TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park.

The resort’s Bike Park opened for socially distant riding earlier this month.

“We are very excited about the governor’s announcements allowing us to open all our resort activities for our guests this summer,” said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales. “We know many people statewide and across the New York metro area have been looking for ways to beat the heat, get outdoors and embark on new adventures this summer. Our team has been working very hard these past few months to reinvent what our resort experiences will look like in today’s COVID world. I’m confident that our guests will see and feel the results of that work when they visit us this summer, and we’re looking forward to sharing the resort with them.”