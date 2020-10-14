Museum to host spooky private tours for Halloween

The Columns Museum is chock full of history, and a good majority of it is rather macabre. From dead birds and morbid stories of murder, to blood-stained artifacts and pesky entities possibly residing within the museum – the stories are borderline creepy. Definitely odd, to say the least.

On the last two Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays of this month, the museum director will host two tours each night, sharing tales of murder, decapitation, and blood and guts with guests. All true! (Kinda.)

Reservations are required and the cost is $15 per person. Each tour will be limited to six people and masks must be worn.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call 570-296-8126 or email pikemuse@ptd.net.