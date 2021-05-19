Pining for perennials? Milford Garden Club to hold sale this Saturday

For gardeners, there is no better sign that we have emerged from our hibernation/isolation than the Milford Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale, to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 (no early birds!).

Seasoned garden club members will bring their prized plants (perennial and annual flower, vegetable, herb and house plants) to the club’s new location at St. Patrick’s Church Hall (corner of High Street and 4th) in Milford.

“We are thrilled to share reasonably priced, quality plants grown by our members. Our goal is to share the wealth with others who love gardening,” said Sue Brown, plant sale coordinator.

Some varieties include Japanese anemone, prairie sunflower, bee balm, bleeding hearts, lupine, hellebore and red maple seedlings to name a few.

Pike County Master Gardeners are partnering with the garden club to be available for questions.

Also on sale are books dedicated to all areas of horticulture and a Trash to Treasure sale of garden items.

This year’s raffle prize is a painting donated by a garden club member and accomplished artist. Check out the unveiling!

For more information call Susan Brown at 973-647-4008 or email capecod@ptd.net.