Presentation to discuss Erie Railroad history along the Delaware

Shohola. Learn about the history and renovations being made to the historic Callicoon Erie Railroad Depot at the next meeting of the Shohola Railroad and Historical Society, to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at the Shohola Township Building, 159 Twin Lakes Road, Shohola.

Bill Dudko, former diesel engineer with the Delaware Division of the Erie Lackawanna Railroad, will be the guest speaker. He will bring a artifacts from days gone by of the rails from Port Jervis to Hancock, N.Y.

To be seen in the future will be a 1890s round radiator, vintage freight scale, and heavy duty Underwood typewriter.

Refreshments will be served after the presentation, with the business meeting to follow.