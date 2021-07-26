‘Pure Magic’ returns to Sparta Avenue Stage

Sparta. Eric DeCamps, a world-renowned master of magic, performs much more than a conventional magic show. Stripped away are the traditional top hat, tails, and rabbit. What are you left with? A man doing extraordinary things with ordinary objects, woven together with personal reflections and poetic stories elevating these presentations creating a unique theater experience. His show coming to the Sparta Avenue Stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, is a re-envision of his acclaimed off-Broadway show “Pure Magic: A Performance of Contemporary Conjuring.” Tickets for adults cost $25, and $20 senior citizens and children, and may be obtained by calling 973-903-6052 or visiting spartastage.com. DeCamps’ previous shows at the Sparta Avenue Stage have sold out. There are a few tickets still available, so catch this limited performance before it disappears.