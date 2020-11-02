‘Queen of the Fair’ dolls donated to Space Farms Doll Museum

The Sussex County Farm and Horse Show/New Jersey State Fair recently donated six “Queen of the Fair” collector’s edition dolls to the Space Farms Doll Museum.

Between 1994 and 1999, Apple Patch Toys of Branchville designed “Queen of the Fair” dolls in limited editions. Each 24-inch doll resembles the queen of that year, with duplicated ornate hairstyles, beautiful ball gowns, and sparkling jewelry. The Queens are:

● 1994 – Ursula Henrich Leo

● 1995 – Arielle Riposta

● 1996 – Victoria Cummings Bailey

● 1997 – Caroline Cooper Bowen

● 1998 – Lisa Dewey Mattia

● 1999 – Melanie Dunbar Moskowich

The Queens join three other doll collections added this year to the Space Farms Doll Museum. Loretta Space Dunn, Jean Dunn Jagaer, and Jill Osborn Space all donated their personal collections this past spring. Hunter Space’s prized Winnie the Poo bear is in the stuffed bear toy section of the museum.

200 years of doll history

The Doll Museum is open to the public for free and is located inside the main building of Space Farms Zoo and Museum. The oldest doll in the museum, dated 1810, is a hand-carved wooden jointed doll bereft of clothes. Many dolls in the collection are from famous doll artists, and others are Space Family heirlooms. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and friends dolls joined the museum a few years back, being over 50 years old, making them antiques. They were donated by Alfred Zee the manufacturer from Taiwan

“I’m not sure I want to admit it, but my Thumbalina doll is in the museum now also,” cringes Lori Space Day. “She has one of my brother Parker Space’s outfits on it!”

The colorful antique doll collection has over 500 dolls spanning all ages, baby dolls to Betsy McCall toddler dolls and Barbies, so the Queens will be surrounded by friends.

Space Farms Zoo and Museum will be open daily until Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and as a drive-through zoo on Nov. 21 and 22. The Doll Museum is located inside the main building on the upper level, next door to Native American artifacts and the Space Farms Antique Firearm collection. Extreme Pizza is located on the ground floor.

Space Farms Zoo and Museum is located at 218 Route 519, Sussex, N.J. 07461 For more information visit spacefarms.com or call 973-875-5800.