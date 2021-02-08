Recite Gettysburg Address, get free lift tickets

Vernon. Four score and how many years ago? Tell Mountain Creek Resort, which will honor Abraham Lincoln’s 212th birthday on Friday, February 12. “To honor our 16th President, Honest Abe, and his impactful efforts that forever changed American history, Mountain Creek Resort will grant lift tickets to those who can recite Lincoln’s famous 272-word speech correctly in its entirety,” says the invitation. The free lift ticket is valid for one day only, Feb. 12, and redeemable at South and Vernon Base Guest Experience counters. Mountain Creek offers 167 acres of winter trails spread across four connected mountain peaks. COVID-19 precautions and requirements apply. For more information visit mountaincreek.com. (Photo provided)