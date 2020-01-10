Rent coming to Morristown

The rock musical Rent comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for three performances, Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 pm and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $59-$99.

Student rush seats will be available for $20 24 hours prior to the performances.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway. and forever changed the landscape of American theatre.

Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production.

A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on Feb. 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. Rent won the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Based on original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign re-stages the 20th anniversary tour. Original Broadway creatives Marlies Yearby (Choreography), Angela Wendt (Costume Design), and Tim Weil (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements) are joined by Jonathan Spencer (Lighting Design), Keith Caggiano (Sound Design), MiRi Park (Associate Choreographer), and Matthew E. Maraffi (adapting original scenic design by Paul Clay) to make up the creative team for the tour. Casting for the tour is by Wojcik | Seay Casting.