River Valley Artists Guild celebrates winter in ‘Art About Town’

Ah, the start of winter! Celebrate the season with the beautiful winter-themed works featured in this year’s “Art About Town,” a project of the River Valley Artists Guild.

“This exhibition is a beautiful celebration of paintings and pastels that celebrate the visual beauty of winter and those cold wintry days when snow fills the air and icicles glisten,” said curator Susan Miiller.

The venues are as follows:

Gio’s Gelato Café

● Gio’s Gelato Café: Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday, 8:30-9 p.m., 30-32 Front St., Port Jervis, N.Y.

Features winter-themed works by River Valley Artists Guild members, including Joan Kehlenbeck, president of the guild, who shows her pastels and paintings regionally; Jen Charton’s oil on canvas tribute to essential workers; Daniela Cooney, whose love of animals and natural landscapes is prevalent in her vibrant paintings; Judith Cramer, whose work in acrylics are in impressionism and abstract; Roz Hodgkins, who shows her work at the UpFront Gallery in Port Jervis, N.Y.; Neil Joyce’s watercolor wildlife; Joyce Lee’s watercolor landscapes; and Joe and Samantha Petrosi, a father and daughter artist team.

Bon Secours Hospital

● Bon Secours Hospital: Monday-Friday, 8-4 p.m., first floor cafeteria, 160 East Main St., Port Jervis, N.Y.

Susan Miiller’s winter wonderland-themed oils on canvas capture the mysterious luminosity and meditative spirit of the winter landscape. Miiller is the recipient of several awards, has been on the SUNY teaching faculty since 1999. Her work is in many important collections nationwide. Gene Iovine works with pencil, pastels, acrylic and oils on canvas. He moved to Sullivan County in 2010 and exhibits his work regionally. He specializes in still life and landscapes using acrylics.

Port Jervis Mayor’s Office

● Port Jervis Mayor’s Office: Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m., Port Jervis City Hall, 138 Pike St., Port Jervis, N.Y.

Joe Petrosi Color Pencil Art: Joe is a Certified Art Specialist, textile airbrush specialist, and award-winning artist. In 2012 the Times-Herald Record chose him as Best Ink and Pencil Artist in the Hudson Valley. He founded PAPA (Paterson Association of Progressive Artists) in the 1970s. They can find me at UpFront Gallery in Port Jervis most Thursdays.”

Deerpark Town Hall

● Deerpark Town Hall: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 420 Route 209, Huguenot, N.Y.

Joan Kehlenbeck’s winter themed works. She includes important local, historic buildings and scenes in her work. In 2016, she was awarded the Individual Artist, Orange County Art Award.

For more information regarding “Art About Town,” email susanmiiller@yahoo.com or visit rivervalleyartistsguildofportjervis.com.